unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

unSCRIPTED #5 with Craig Doyle
Undateable TV writer/producer Craig Doyle talks about the difference between a first and second season on a TV series, developing his pilot (Lords of Venice) with Kurt Russell and Uncle Rico (the brilliant Jon Gries) at HBO, how he spent his hiatus and more.
