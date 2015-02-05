unSCRIPTED with Craig Doyle

Feb 5, 2015 by

undateable s2

unSCRIPTED #5 with Craig Doyle

Undateable TV writer/producer Craig Doyle talks about the difference between a first and second season on a TV series, developing his pilot (Lords of Venice) with Kurt Russell and Uncle Rico (the brilliant Jon Gries) at HBO, how he spent his hiatus and more.

