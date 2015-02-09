Podcast – Tawnya Bhattacharya

Feb 9, 2015 by

The Night Shift

The Night Shift writer/co-producer, Tawnya Bhattacharya talks about writing with a partner in a writers’ room, how NBC’s and Fox’s writing fellowships helped her career, being a working TV writer/producer and helping new writers with Script Anatomy and much more.

