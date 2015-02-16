Podcast – Christopher Lockhart
WME Story Editor and The Inside Pitch creator/host, Christopher Lockhart talks about the challenge of finding great material for A-listers, the best way to go about finding representation, the challenge of handling notes and criticism and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:22 — 70.8MB)
