20Q with Lee Stobby

Feb 2, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with LEE STOBBY

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager, Lee Stobby.

1. My first job was… working in the classroom / technical support at U of M.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… doing some other job in entertainment.

3. I collect… lists. I love making lists of films I’ve seen, ranking them, etc.

4. My favorite word is… Aluminum.

5. I’m a big fan of… driven people.

6. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my mom.

7. I have always wanted to… win an Oscar.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… THE BRIGHT AND HOLLOW SKY by Robin D. Fox or THE LOW DWELLER by Brad Ingelsby.

9. People often tell me that I… have a lot of energy.

10. I find inspiration in… my clients.

11. I’m happiest when… I am inspired by my job / work.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… being so closely involved in the creation of films.

13. I spend way too much time… on twitter.

14. The most common misconception about screenwriting is… that it doesn’t take a lot of time to learn how to do well.

15. It really bothers me when… people don’t do their jobs.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… dealing with other people not doing their jobs / people not caring enough about quality.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing what they think others want to see, not what they want to see.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… rewatch THE LORD OF THE RINGS.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… IMDB, Facebook, google.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… was home schooled.