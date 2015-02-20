20Q with Christopher Lockhart

Feb 16, 2015 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with CHRISTOPHER LOCKHART

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about WME story editor and creator/host of The Inside Pitch, Christopher Lockhart.

1. My first job was… in a bookstore (The Paperback Booksmith).

2. If I didn’t work in Hollywood, I would likely be a… teacher.

3. I collect… non-fiction books about film and vintage screenwriting manuals.

4. My favorite word is… Picking a favorite word is like picking a favorite child.

5. I’m a big fan of… “I Love Lucy” and Abbott and Costello.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… The worst piece of advice I’ve ever given was to Josh Schwartz – pre “The O.C., “Chuck” and “Gossip Girl” – telling him to finish college.

7. I have always wanted to… see the aurora borealis.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… anything by Charles Dickens.

9. People often tell me that I… I can’t finish this sentence, because I never listen to what people tell me.

10. One spec script I read and knew immediately would sell (and did) was… What’s more interesting are the specs scripts that never should have sold and did.

11. I find inspiration in… laughter.

12. The best thing about working in the industry is… the unpredictability.

13. I spend way too much time… reading and thinking about screenplays and films.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my Father.

15. It really bothers me when… people are hypocritical.

16. The worst thing about working in the industry is… the unpredictability.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing screenplays.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… read to my son.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… The Inside Pitch Facebook page, Deadline Hollywood, Staten Island Advance obituaries

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… have nothing to share that’s surprising.