unSCRIPTED with Matt Hawkins

Oct 28, 2014 by

wildfire_2

unSCRIPTED #3 with Matt Hawkins

Top Cow President/COO and comic book writer, Matt Hawkins (Think Tank, Tales of Honor, Wildfire) talks about this years Top Cow Talent Hunt, the importance of research, why he will not read your F’ing script and more.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:30 — 50.8MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

ToughLoveSandS_I

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This