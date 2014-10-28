unSCRIPTED with Matt Hawkins
unSCRIPTED #3 with Matt Hawkins
Top Cow President/COO and comic book writer, Matt Hawkins (Think Tank, Tales of Honor, Wildfire) talks about this years Top Cow Talent Hunt, the importance of research, why he will not read your F’ing script and more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:30 — 50.8MB)
