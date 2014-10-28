unSCRIPTED with Corey Mandell

unSCRIPTED #4 with Corey Mandell

In our pre-Halloween episode, sold screenwriter and screenwriting instructor Corey Mandell talks about three things every screenwriter should know, how to choose a good screenplay reader and writing scripts that are pitch perfect authentic.

