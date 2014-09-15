Podcast – Paul Grellong
Scorpion TV writer and co-Executive Producer, Paul Grellong talks about his new series Scorpion (premiering Monday, September 22nd on CBS), how he went from playwright to TV writer/producer, what showrunner meetings are like for baby writers, advice for new staff writers in a writers’ room and much more.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 45:00 — 41.2MB)
