20Q with Mary Cybriwsky

Sep 12, 2014 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about lit manager/producer and Scooty Woop Entertainment co-founder, Mary Cybriwsky

1. My first job was… at a greeting card store in the mall when I was 16.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… a singer or, more likely, a teacher.

3. I collect… magnets from places I’ve been around the world.

4. My favorite word is… hope.

5. I’m a big fan of… truth, faithfulness, authenticity, real life.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… write with your heart, passion goes a long way to making a salable script.

7. I have always wanted to… go to Australia.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… too tough! That’s like asking what’s your favorite movie or favorite song!

9. People often tell me that I… should try meditation (I plan to…)

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… the current one, they’re all challenging until they’re done.

11. I find inspiration in… nature and music.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… seeing someone I believe in succeed.

13. I spend way too much time… working, but you guys like that. 🙂

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Frankie, she’s always blowing my mind.

15. It really bothers me when… people are fake or mean or unnecessarily righteous.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… dealing with agents. Ha! Kidding, kidding.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… thinking success is quick or that there’s only one way or type.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… eat a whole bunch of chocolate, then hug a tree, then par-tay!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… embarrassing and probably not appropriate here.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… love to sing musicals.