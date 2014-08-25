Podcast – Ted Sullivan

Aug 25, 2014 by

Revenge writer/producer Ted Sullivan talks about preparing for showrunner meetings, what makes a great writers’ room, his involvement as a writer/producer in the production and post-production process, adapting Revenge into a graphic novel and much more.

