20Q with Amanda Pendolino

Aug 29, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with AMANDA PENDOLINO

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about screenwriter/reader/blogger, Amanda Pendolino

1. My first job was… in high school, I wrote for the teen section of The Buffalo News.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… working in education, maybe.

3. I collect… mugs and shot glasses, though I haven’t added to the collection in a while. I also have a fair amount of Snoopy things.

4. My favorite word is… conspiratorial

5. I’m a big fan of… Parks & Recreation. It continually proves that sincerity is not the enemy of comedy.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… Amy Poehler’s warning to Jimmy Fallon: “I don’t care if you like it.”

7. I have always wanted to… take a vacation where I don’t work for any of it.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… It’s too hard to pick just one, but my recent love is the book Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

9. People often tell me that I… have chosen excellent handbags.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… my comedy pilot, which is about dating and astrology.

11. I find inspiration in… people. I’m endlessly fascinated by everyone.

12. The best thing about being a writer is… getting to discover new characters, places, ideas. All you do is MAKE STUFF UP!

13. I spend way too much time… on Twitter

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Tina Fey. Just kidding, she’s very serious.

15. It really bothers me when… I read scripts with no female characters or a token female object.

16. The worst thing about being a writer is… the instability and uncertainty of your career.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… taking “write what you know” too literally.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… skip my daily workout.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… does Twitter count? Twitter, Google, and I’m trying to change this, but Facebook

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… don’t watch Game of Thrones.