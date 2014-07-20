20Q with Gerry Duggan

20 QUESTIONS with GERRY DUGGAN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Nova and Deadpool writer, Gerry Duggan

1. My first job was… paperboy.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… drunk anyway.

3. I collect… comics.

4. My favorite word is… misanthropic.

5. I’m a big fan of… brevity.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten…ignore advice.

7. I have always wanted to… visit Japan.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… so many great things. The one I’ll name check is Christopher McQuarrie’s script for THE WOLVERINE. It’s perfect. It feels like not a single letter is out of place. It’s online somewhere. You know what to do.

9. People often tell me that I… could curse less.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is… I think it’s my current Hulk scripts.

11. I find inspiration in… books, comics, film, Legos with my son.

12. The best thing about being a comic book writer is… collaborating on a story that will roll off a printer and into readers’ hands. My old job on Attack Of The Show was frustrating – there was no permanence to live TV. It was beamed into the world, and then gone. If you make a comic, it will exist long after the creators are dust. I’m satisfied by that.

13. I spend way too much time… answering interview questions. I genuinely feel uninteresting.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… honestly whoever last texted me.

15. It really bothers me when… I’m asked who is in my cell phone.

16. The worst thing about being a comic book writer is… I love going to conventions, but I don’t enjoy being apart from my family. Only drawback I can think of.

17. One mistake that many aspiring comic book creators make is… gossiping. (Comic creators are a relatively small, gossipy group with a long collective memory.) Keep negative opinions to yourself.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… break into JPL down the road and blast my son into space.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Reddit, Twitter, tie for any comic book wiki pages for research. The web makes character research a snap.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… sold Sin City to Robert Rodriguez and The Walking Dead to Frank Darabont while working the night shift at Golden Apple Comics. I had to get the Walking Dead # 1 down off the wall. I think it was listed high at 20 bucks at the time.