Podcast – Scott Carr

Literary manager and producer, Scott Carr talks about what he looks for in potential clients, the importance of establishing a “brand” as a writer, working with clients located outside the U.S., who gets the commission if a writer changes reps and much more.

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
