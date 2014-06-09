Podcast – Eddie Gamarra

Jun 9, 2014 by

gotham banner

Literary manager and producer, Eddie Gamarra of The Gotham Group talks about how literary reps in the film/TV world work with their publishing counterparts, if self-publishing is a viable route to develop a book IP for film/TV development, developing animation and comic book properties, gives tips to authors looking to become screenwriters and much more.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This