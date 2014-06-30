Podcast – Donyea Rochlin

Jun 30, 2014 by

True Pics Galaxy

True Pictures Head of Development, Donyea Rochlin talks about the development process from an exec’s point-of-view, taking meetings with writers out of L.A., how much she considers budget when reading a script, what True Pictures is up to and much more.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

