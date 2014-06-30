Podcast – Donyea Rochlin
True Pictures Head of Development, Donyea Rochlin talks about the development process from an exec’s point-of-view, taking meetings with writers out of L.A., how much she considers budget when reading a script, what True Pictures is up to and much more.
