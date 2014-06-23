Podcast – Cliff Dorfman
Entourage and Warrior screenwriter Cliff Dorfman talks about how to prepare a pitch, choosing the right representation, the importance of finding your brand and voice as a writer, the challenges of doing a big budget reboot of The Crow and much more.
