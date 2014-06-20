20Q with Scott Carr

Jun 2, 2014 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about literary manager and producer, Scott Carr.

1. My first job was… working on my uncle’s cow and chicken farm.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… a race car driver.

3. I collect… trinkets & keepsakes from important events in my life and keep them in my office.

4. My favorite word is… homer.

5. I’m a big fan of… weekends.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given is… when you write, be emotionally engaged but don’t get emotionally attached. One day you will need to let that script go, be it move on, sell it, rewrite it, get fired from it, watch it get changed into something else, etc. That’s often inevitable, and you can only serve the process and remain involved as long as you can if you’re open to the change that may come with it. And sometimes that change is what’s best.

7. I have always wanted to… run an ultra-marathon.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The Traveler’s Gift by Andy Andrews

9. People often tell me that I… drink a lot of water.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… they are all a challenge. But that’s what makes it exciting.

11. I find inspiration in… kindness.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… the degree of trust I’m given in guiding a career.

13. I spend way too much time… watching re-runs of The Simpsons, Friends, and Seinfeld.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… Siri.

15. It really bothers me when… drivers don’t signal when they make a turn.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… it’s difficult to separate life from the job.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… thinking their very first script is a work of genius.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… tell everyone I care about what they’ve meant to me.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline Hollywood, imdbpro, Facebook.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… was adopted.