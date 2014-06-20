20Q with Guy Goldstein

Jun 16, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with GUY GOLDSTEIN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about WriterDuet creator, Guy Goldstein

1. My first job was… working for my family’s bag manufacturing company. First outside job was tutoring math and computer science.

2. If I wasn’t a screenwriter/screenwriting software guru, I would likely be… employed (yikes). Or on So You Think You Can Dance.

3. I collect… software feature requests.

4. My favorite word is… “Finished.”

5. I’m a big fan of… the Austin Film Festival!

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever been given… “Write a screenplay that will change your life. If you don’t sell it, at least you will have changed your life.” – John Truby

7. I have always wanted to… create stuff that people love.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The Bible. 🙂

9. People often tell me that I… am an optimist and try to see the best in people. Which is weird, ’cause I think I’m a cynical jerk.

10. The worst job I’ve ever had was… self-employment. Everything that goes wrong is my fault, and my boss has unrealistic expectations. But it’s also the best job.

11. I find inspiration in… people trying to change.

12. The best thing about being in the entertainment industry is… impacting people’s lives.

13. I spend way too much time… on Reddit’s screenwriting forum.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… anyone who’s given me their number must not be that smart… 😉

15. It really bothers me when… people waste their time/resources. I’m particularly sad when they don’t use free tools that could improve their lives.

16. The worst thing about being in the entertainment industry is… it’s very hard to get noticed for doing *good* things.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… thinking their first script is great. And not using my software.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… pray.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Reddit, Facebook, and WriterDuet.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am a pretty good partner dancer! In almost(?) every aspect of life, I love collaboration.