20Q with Adam Kolbrenner

Jun 20, 2014 by Kevin

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Madhouse Entertainment co-founder & Prisoners producer, Adam Kolbrenner

1. My first job was… an internship at William Morris Agency, New York City – mailroom at 18 years old.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… retired.

3. I collect… big ideas for movies and TV shows.

4. My favorite word is… sold.

5. I’m a big fan of… executives who do their homework.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… rewrite it better.

7. I have always wanted to… take a vacation.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Story by Robert McKee

9. People often tell me that I… should run a studio.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… Prisoners – everyone said no.

11. I find inspiration in… big ideas.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… watching a client succeed professionally and personally every year.

13. I spend way too much time… reading the bad scripts to find the great ones.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my wife.

15. It really bothers me when… an executive responds to a client’s script by reading coverage over the phone to me.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… not having the time to represent every great writer.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing one script, saying this is the one, and not continuing to write the next. If you write one, it’s a hobby, if you write a dozen it’s a career. I don’t represent hobbyists.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… untie my ark and close the doors.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… ESPN New York, Studio System, Twitter

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… print every script, never read on iPad or computer.