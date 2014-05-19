Podcast – Kyle Higgins & Alec Siegel
C.O.W.L. co-creators Kyle Higgins and Alec Siegel explain how C.O.W.L. started with a short film, how film and comic book scripts differ, what aspiring comic writers can do to get noticed by editors, if success as a comic book writer translates into notoriety as a screenwriter and much more.
