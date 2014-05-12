Podcast – Franklin Leonard
The Black List founder, Franklin Leonard explains why he created The Black List, writers campaigning for scores, how readers are hired and what their qualifications are, why studios and production companies don’t tend to accept unsolicited screenplays and much more. Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:54 — 39.3MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
