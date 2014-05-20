20Q with Misan Sagay

May 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with MISAN SAGAY

1. My first job was… Junior doctor.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… a Doctor/ Mum.

3. I collect… Iznik pottery.

4. My favorite word is… today.

5. I’m a big fan of… books and reading.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten…Respect your muse! —David Henry Hwang

7. I have always wanted to… walk the Silk Road.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… The Warden by Anthony Trollope

9. People often tell me… that I articulate. (Not in a good way – I like to have the last word)

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…Gunpowder.

11. I find inspiration in… people and their stories.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… I can do the school run then be at my desk for a few hours before the pickup.

13. I spend way too much time… worrying.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… my husband, Peter.

15. It really bothers me when… my time is wasted.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… credit arbitrations.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… not realise it’s also a business.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… be with my family.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… any travel websites!

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… run very fast.