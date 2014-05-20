20Q with Marian Young

May 2, 2014 by Krista

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Literary Agent, Marian Young

1. My first job was… working as a receptionist in a dermatologist’s office when I was 17.

2. If I wasn’t an agent, I would likely be… a musician.

3. I collect… friends.

4. My favorite word is… syzygy.

5. I’m a big fan of… Frank Sinatra.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… think for yourself.

7. I have always wanted to… fly a plane.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… how can I possibly answer this??????

9. People often tell me that I… am easy to get along with.

10. My favorite quote is… “Dum spiro, spero.”

11. I find inspiration in… art and music.

12. I regret that I… don’t speak a foreign language fluently.

13. I spend way too much time… playing Scrabble on my i-pad.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my nephew, Bill.

15. It really bothers me when… people stop to talk on their cellphones at the top of the subway stairs.

16. My favorite place is… Paris.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… showing their first draft to anyone.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… say my prayers and go to bed.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… NY Times, Huffingtonpost, and Imdb.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… cry at the movies.