20Q with Kyle Higgins

May 19, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with KYLE HIGGINS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Nightwing and Batman: Eternal writer, Kyle Higgins

1. My first job was… in high school. I did clean up at construction sites.

2. If I wasn’t a comic book writer or filmmaker, I would likely be… a jazz trumpet player.

3. I collect… Blu-Rays, trade paperbacks (comics), and hardcovers (comics)

4. My favorite word is… yes.

5. I’m a big fan of… football, film, jazz, and Christopher Nolan.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… When you’re creatively blocked, it’s because you’re not willing to settle for cliches. Keep pushing and eventually you’ll break through.

7. I have always wanted to… travel Europe.

8. The best thing I have ever written is… my final issue of Nightwing. My first issue of C.O.W.L. My origin for The Nightrunner.

9. People often tell me that I… ask affirmative questions.

10. My favorite quote is… the only thing that is constant is change.

11. I find inspiration in… The Classics.

12. The best thing about being a writer is… it’s not a 9-5.

13. I spend way too much time… worrying about writing.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… Justin Piasecki.

15. It really bothers me when… people misuse their, they’re, there.

16. The worst thing about being a writer is… it’s not a 9-5.

17. One mistake that most aspiring comic book writers make is… writing spec scripts for characters they don’t own.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… finally watch all the movies I haven’t seen.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… encyclopediabritannica.com, amazon.com, chicagotribune.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… hate condiments.