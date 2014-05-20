20Q with Franklin Leonard

May 12, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with FRANKLIN LEONARD

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about The Black List founder, Franklin Leonard.

1. My first job was… running the scoreboard at my local minor league baseball park.

2. If I didn’t work in the entertainment industry, I would likely be… either working somewhere in political communications or the front office of European professional football team.

3. I collect… books.

4. My favorite word is… sesquipedalian.

5. I’m a big fan of… football (read: soccer.)

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… aim higher.

7. I have always wanted to… do more than I’m currently doing.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… impossible to answer.

9. People often tell me that I… worry too much.

10. The worst job I’ve ever had was… This question is impossible to answer without offending someone.

11. I find inspiration in… great storytelling.

12. The best thing about being in the entertainment industry is… the potential for great storytelling.

13. I spend way too much time… watching soccer.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… depends on the day and the subject.

15. It really bothers me when… people buy into conventional wisdom that has long since been proven wrong.

16. The worst thing about being in the entertainment industry is… where do I start?

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… not aiming high enough.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… call my family.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… gmail, my calendar, feedly.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… don’t believe the hype.