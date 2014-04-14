Podcast – Stephen Christy

Apr 14, 2014 by

BOOMSTUDIOS

VP of Development at BOOM! Studios, Stephen Christy returns to the show and talks about spearheading BOOM!’s first look deal with Fox Studios, comic book to film/TV development, what Marvel Studios does right that DC hasn’t, how BOOM! discovers new material to publish and much more.

