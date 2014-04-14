Podcast – Stephen Christy
VP of Development at BOOM! Studios, Stephen Christy returns to the show and talks about spearheading BOOM!’s first look deal with Fox Studios, comic book to film/TV development, what Marvel Studios does right that DC hasn’t, how BOOM! discovers new material to publish and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:16 — 35.9MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016