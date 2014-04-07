Podcast – Markus Goerg

Literary manager and co-founder of Heroes & Villains Entertainment, Markus Goerg talks about how he became a literary manager, H&V development of in-house IPs, how and why he occasionally takes queries via Twitter, why a screenwriter benefits from having an agent and manager and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:47 — 41.0MB)

Listen to Stitcher

