Podcast – Markus Goerg
Literary manager and co-founder of Heroes & Villains Entertainment, Markus Goerg talks about how he became a literary manager, H&V development of in-house IPs, how and why he occasionally takes queries via Twitter, why a screenwriter benefits from having an agent and manager and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:47 — 41.0MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016