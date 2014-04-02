Podcast – Lee Jessup
Top screenwriting coach, Lee Jessup explains what she does as a screenwriting coach, when a screenwriter should start seeking representation, which screenplay competitions she recommends, what habits successful screenwriters have, her favorite screenwriting resources and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:29 — 39.8MB)
Lee Jessup is a great interview – but mostly I wanted to say what a great interviewer Kevin is – he doesn’t waste time meandering around at the beginning, he asks what we want to know as nascent screenwriters and then allows the person to speak. A bright guy I can understand who doesn’t intrude himself on his subject but is still a presence. Nice job.
Is it possible to interview a director on what they like in a script and in working with a screenwriter and what they don’t like? And – would an actor be willing to talk about what they like in a script and what they hate?
Please.
Thanks for the nice comment and compliment! We will definitely look into getting interviews with a director and actor or two as you presented some great topics to cover. Thanks for your input!