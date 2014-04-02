Podcast – Lee Jessup

Apr 2, 2014 by Kevin

Top screenwriting coach, Lee Jessup explains what she does as a screenwriting coach, when a screenwriter should start seeking representation, which screenplay competitions she recommends, what habits successful screenwriters have, her favorite screenwriting resources and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

