20Q with Stephen Christy

Apr 14, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with STEPHEN CHRISTY

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about BOOM! Studios VP of Development, Stephen Christy.

1. My first job was… McDonalds!

2. If I wasn’t working in film and comics, I would likely be… working in reality television.

3. I collect… stocks.

4. My favorite word is… yes.

5. I’m a big fan of… my father.

6. The single best piece of advice I have ever gotten… life is a game. Don’t take it too seriously and have fun playing it.

7. I have always wanted to… go skiing in the alps.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The Invisibles.

9. People often tell me that I… am really young.

10. I really think that my best published work is… Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand.

11. I find inspiration in… great artists… people who are the best at their craft.

12. The best thing about being in my business is… being able to work with incredibly talented and cool people.

13. I spend way too much time… on the phone.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my sister.

15. It really bothers me when… people aren’t self-aware.

16. The worst thing about being “in the business” is… dealing with politics.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… waaay too much dialogue.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… enjoy the time I had left!

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline Hollywood, my sister’s blog, and Google Finance

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… climbed all 15,000 feet of Mount Kinabalu in Borneo when I was 15 years old.