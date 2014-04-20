20Q with Lee Jessup

Apr 2, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with LEE JESSUP

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about screenwriting coach, Lee Jessup

1. My first job was… PA on a movie.

2. If I wasn’t a screenwriting coach/consultant, I would likely be… a professional traveler. That, or a shrink.

3. I collect… useless information that seems to come in handy in the most unusual moments.

4. My favorite word is… Hope.

5. I’m a big fan of… Fellini.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… if you can see yourself doing anything else and being happy and fulfilled, do it.

7. I have always wanted to… go to Venice (not Venice beach… )

8. The best thing I have ever read is… The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

9. People often tell me that I… look just like the girl from Brave.

10. The most common misconception about screenwriting is… that it’s all talent.

11. I find inspiration in… music, travel & chocolate.

12. The best thing about being a screenwriting coach/consultant is… the amazing people I get to work with, support, and root for.

13. I spend way too much time… gushing about the people that I love.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my father.

15. It really bothers me when… injustice and inequality are seen as acceptable.

16. The worst thing about being a screenwriting coach/consultant is… you get no sick days on this job.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… fearing – and therefore avoiding – getting notes from trusted industry sources.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… grab some ice cream, and take my kids, husband, dog and parents for our very last picnic/playdate in the park.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… CNN.com, Ted.com, HuffPo.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am pretty much an open book.