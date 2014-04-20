20Q with Ivan Brandon

Apr 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with IVAN BRANDON

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Viking creator and Offset Comics boss, Ivan Brandon.

1. My first job was… delivering newspapers, aged 11.

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… delivering newspapers.

3. I collect… debt.

4. My favorite word is… hooligan.

5. I’m a big fan of… surprises.

6. The single best piece of (writing related) advice I have ever gotten… don’t screw it up.

7. I have always wanted to… one day not screw it up.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…Harold and the Purple Crayon.

9. People often tell me that I… should chew more before I swallow.

10. I really think that my best work (published or not) is…isn’t written yet.

11. I find inspiration in… almost anything.

12. The best thing about being a professional writer is… you get paid to write your fan fiction.

13. I spend way too much time… at the pool table.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… my grandmother, Marta Hernandez.

15. It really bothers me when… bacon is crispy.

16. The worst thing about being a professional writer is… there are no work hours.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… trying to be someone else.

18. If I knew the apocalypse was coming in 24 hours, I’d… head to the bar for reinforcements.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… gmail.com, twitter.com, espn.com.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… once hated a job so much I hid behind a gas station until I got fired.