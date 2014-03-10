Podcast – Vince Hernandez
We talk to Aspen Comics Editor-in-Chief and Damsels in Excess and Charismagic creator/writer, Vince Hernandez about the production process of comic books from idea to finished book, what good sales numbers are for indie publishers, his new comic series Damsels in Excess and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:56 — 32.9MB)
