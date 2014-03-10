Podcast – Vince Hernandez

Mar 10, 2014 by

Damsel-In-Excess

We talk to Aspen Comics Editor-in-Chief and Damsels in Excess and Charismagic creator/writer, Vince Hernandez about the production process of comic books from idea to finished book, what good sales numbers are for indie publishers, his new comic series Damsels in Excess and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:56 — 32.9MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Final Draft Software: The Best Script & Screenwriting Software Now Available at Writer's Store

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This