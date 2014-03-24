Podcast – Richard Shepard
We talk to Dom Hemingway and The Matador screenwriter/director Richard Shepard about his new film Dom Hemingway starring Jude Law, how he wrote The Matador without an outline, making darker characters sympathetic and likable, what his new WGN America series Salem is about and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:55 — 24.6MB)
