Podcast – Matt Hawkins

Mar 3, 2014 by

TOH-big

We talk to Top Cow President/COO and Tales of Honor and Think Tank writer, Matt Hawkins about his new comic book adaptation of the Honorverse series of novels, producing the comic book Theory of Everything and selling it as a feature film,  the 2013 Top Cow Talent Hunt and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:46 — 31.8MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Final Draft Software: The Best Script & Screenwriting Software Now Available at Writer's Store

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This