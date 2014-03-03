Podcast – Matt Hawkins
We talk to Top Cow President/COO and Tales of Honor and Think Tank writer, Matt Hawkins about his new comic book adaptation of the Honorverse series of novels, producing the comic book Theory of Everything and selling it as a feature film, the 2013 Top Cow Talent Hunt and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:46 — 31.8MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016