Podcast – Marc Manus

Mar 17, 2014 by Kevin

We talk to literary manager and producer Marc Manus about working with clients not based in Los Angeles, how much material he would like new clients to have, his take on paid readers, consultants , screenplay competitions and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.