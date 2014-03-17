Podcast – Marc Manus

We talk to literary manager and producer Marc Manus about working with clients not based in Los Angeles, how much material he would like new clients to have, his take on paid readers, consultants , screenplay competitions and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

