Podcast – David Boxerbaum

Mar 31, 2014 by

paradigm banner

Veteran literary agent, David Boxerbaum of Paradigm talks about how he got into representation, what a literary agent does, the health of the spec market, working in a partnership with managers, the importance of networking for screenwriters and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:17 — 26.8MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Final Draft Software: The Best Script & Screenwriting Software Now Available at Writer's Store

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This