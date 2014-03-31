Podcast – David Boxerbaum
Veteran literary agent, David Boxerbaum of Paradigm talks about how he got into representation, what a literary agent does, the health of the spec market, working in a partnership with managers, the importance of networking for screenwriters and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:17 — 26.8MB)
