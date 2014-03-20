20Q with Shane Weisfeld

Mar 7, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with SHANE WEISFELD

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Freezer screenwriter, Shane Weisfeld

1. My first job was… newspaper delivery boy. Even back then I was delivering stories.

2. If I wasn’t a screenwriter, I would likely be… a photographer.

3. I collect… CDs. I’m from a generation that still goes to the ‘record store’ and buys the whole ‘album’.

4. My favorite word is… tenacity.

5. I’m a big fan of… Salma Hayek.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten… Re-writing is more important than the actual writing.

7. I have always wanted to… be tall.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Robert Towne’s script for Chinatown.

9. People often tell me that I… am crazy.

10. I really think that my best work (produced or not) is… “Trauma”, a recent script I wrote about how easily we can become victims through random acts of violence, and how easily victims can become perpetrators, and vice-versa.

11. I find inspiration in… success stories and people who become something from nothing.

12. The best thing about being a screenwriter is… it allows me to completely be myself.

13. I spend way too much time… annoying my wife.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… I don’t own a cell phone!

15. It really bothers me when… people abuse animals, physically or psychologically.

16. The worst thing about being a screenwriter is… facing rejection and being at the mercy of peoples’ opinions.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… being too attached to their vision and not willing to take notes, constructive criticism and feedback.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… get drunk. Considering I don’t drink, I think that’s a cool way to go out.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Variety, Amazon and The Hollywood Reporter.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…know the capital city of every single country in the world, including all the U.S. states.