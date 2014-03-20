20Q with Maria Vicente

Mar 21, 2014 by Krista

20 QUESTIONS with MARIA VICENTE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about P.S. Literary Agency Associate Agent, Maria Vicente



1. My first job was… at a daycare.

2. If I wasn’t an agent, I would likely be… a teacher. I was a high school English teacher before I made the switch over to publishing.

3. I collect… anthologies of fairy tales and coffee mugs.

4. My favorite word is… expecto patronum. I cheated with a (fictional) phrase.

5. I’m a big fan of… Starkid [teamstarkid.com].

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… to turn off email notifications on my phone. It has honestly changed my life.

7. I have always wanted to… live in a haunted house.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Wicked by Gregory Maguire.

9. People often tell me that I… have terrible taste in music.

10. My favorite quote is… “Make it simple, but significant.” – Don Draper

11. I find inspiration in… design.

12. The best thing about being an agent is… making writers’ dreams come true.

13. I spend way too much time… watching television series.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is… my Twitter feed. That’s sort of “in” my phone.

15. It really bothers me when… a TV show jumps the shark and I still can’t quit it.

16. The worst thing about being an agent is… wating. So much waiting.

17. One mistake that most aspiring writers make is… self-publishing a book when they really want to go the traditional route.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… channel my inner-Buffy and save the world.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Twitter, Tumblr, and Bloglovin’.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… don’t know how to drive a car.