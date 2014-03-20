20Q with Marc Manus

Mar 17, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with MARC MANUS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Manus Entertainment Manager/Producer, Marc Manus



1. My first job was… a movie theater usher.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… a personal trainer (yes, seriously).

3. I collect… books.

4. My favorite word is… pusillanimous

5. I’m a big fan of… human decency.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… is likely lost forever because I didn’t write it down

7. I have always wanted to… run an ultra-marathon.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… that script you’re just about to send me!

9. People often tell me that I… need to shave more often.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… all of them! They are all challenging, honestly.

11. I find inspiration in… rock and roll, and sweating.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… being able to indulge in a variety of different stories and personalities at once.

13. I spend way too much time… playing online solitaire.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… my wife, hands down. She’s brilliant.

15. It really bothers me when… people are dishonest.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… that while we’re praised when something goes right, we’re also going to take a hell of a beating when it goes wrong.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… not writing down the page.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… put on some Stevie Nicks and dance with my wife.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… likely unsuitable for young children.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… once got sucker-punched in the privates by one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century, who shall remain nameless out of fear he’ll swing low again.