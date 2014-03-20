20Q with Eric Williams

Mar 14, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with ERIC WILLIAMS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Zero Gravity Management Partner/Lit Manager, Eric Williams



1. My first job was… games attendant at The Great Escape amusement park.

2. If I wasn’t a manager/producer, I would likely be… a basketball coach.

3. I collect… baseball hats.

4. My favorite word is… Yes.

5. I’m a big fan of… straight shooters. And the Denver Broncos.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… never stop writing. A professional basketball player practices every day. A professional pianist practices every day. You want to be a professional writer? Practice every day.

7. I have always wanted to… play golf for a living.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… the Mailroom: Hollywood History from the Bottom Up… if only because it pushed me into the representation business.

9. People often tell me that I… look younger than I am.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… the next one.

11. I find inspiration in… success stories from hard work and persistence.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… discovering new talent and helping them reach their aspirations…and the phone call after they’ve quit their day job because they now write/direct for a living.

13. I spend way too much time… at the gym.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is…Mike Tyson.

15. It really bothers me when… people don’t tell the truth.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… when a project a client has poured their heart into, doesn’t sell.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… having only one script. This is a business, and every writer needs to constantly generate new material.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… hunker down with my family and dogs…and see if Pizza Hut still delivers.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… ESPN, Drudgereport, Deadline.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… can dunk a basketball.