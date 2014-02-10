S&S Podcast Going Weekly!
The Scripts & Scribes podcast is going weekly! We’ll be uploading a brand new podcast episode EVERY MONDAY starting on Monday, February 17!
In addition, EVERY FRIDAY we’ll be posting some special bonus content including additional podcasts, written interviews and articles.
Starting on Monday, February 17 we’ve got some amazing new interviews with:
Devil’s Due Screenwriter – Lindsay Devlin
Manager/Producer at Apostle – George Heller
Manager/Producer at Industry Entertainment – Ava Jamshidi
Top Cow writer/editor – Rob Levin
Painkiller Jane co-creator and Jonah Hex writer – Jimmy Palmiotti
Manager/Producer at Benderspink – Jake Wagner
And many more scheduled, be sure to check back every MONDAY & FRIDAY for more great interviews, articles and other great writing content!
Have a question or writing topic you’d like covered? Is there someone you’d really like interviewed? Comments, suggestions (or compliments!), TWEET, FACEBOOK or EMAIL US and let us know!
