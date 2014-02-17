Podcast – Rob Levin
We talk to Bushido writer and former Top Cow editor, Rob Levin about how he went from intern to vice-president at Top Cow, creating a comic book out of a movie screenplay, common mistakes new comic book writers make, how to get noticed as an aspiring comic book writer, whether samurai, vampires or pirates are cooler and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:23 — 41.6MB)
