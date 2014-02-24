Podcast – Jake Wagner

Feb 24, 2014 by Kevin

We talk to Benderspink manager/producer Jake Wagner about how he determines if a spec is ready to go out wide, whether aspiring screenwriters need to live in Los Angeles or not, what genres and topics that new writers should try to avoid, what should a query letter contain, this year’s best picture and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.