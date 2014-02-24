Podcast – Jake Wagner
We talk to Benderspink manager/producer Jake Wagner about how he determines if a spec is ready to go out wide, whether aspiring screenwriters need to live in Los Angeles or not, what genres and topics that new writers should try to avoid, what should a query letter contain, this year’s best picture and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:33 — 39.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016