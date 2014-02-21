Podcast – George Heller
We talk to Apostle Manager/Producer, George Heller about how he formed a management company with three college buddies, what he looks for in prospective clients, how Fox abandoning traditional pilot season affects the TV industry, his favorite USC Heisman winner and much more.
To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 21:53 — 30.1MB)
