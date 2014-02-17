Podcast – Ava Jamshidi

Feb 17, 2014 by Kevin

We talk to Industry Entertainment Lit Manager/Producer Ava Jamshidi about how she got into representation, differences between lit agents and managers, the tricky nature of producing client’s projects, what she looks for in prospective clients, what her favorite Winter Olympic event is and much more.

To hear the interview, listen to the podcast below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.