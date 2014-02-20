20Q with Rhett Reese

Feb 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with RHETT REESE

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation screenwriter, Rhett Reese.

1. My first job was… Raking leaves at my neighbors’. Glamorous!

2. If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… Teaching psychology in college.

3. I collect… Tickets stubs from every sporting event I’ve ever been to where my favorite team won. Losing stubs find the garbage.

4. My favorite word is… Monongahela. A river in Pennsylvania. Most beautiful word ever. All the best words are Native American.

5. I’m a big fan of… The Phoenix Suns and Stanford Cardinal.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten… Don’t take yourself too seriously.

7. I have always wanted to… Visit Egypt. Now it will have to wait.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Pride and Prejudice.

9. People often tell me that I… Sound like a motor boat when I laugh.

10. I really think that my best work (produced or not) is… Deadpool.

11. I find inspiration in… Others’ writing.

12. The best thing about being a writer is… The hours.

13. I spend way too much time… Playing videogames.

14. The smartest person in my cell phone is… My girlfriend. And how smart am I to say so!

15. It really bothers me when… People brag on Facebook.

16. The worst thing about being a writer is… The helplessness.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… Worrying about how to get an agent before the quality of their material merits one.

18. If I knew the zombie apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… Stay right where I am. 10th floor of a high rise. All good here.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… espn.com, io9.com, slate.com

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… Haven’t had a case of the hiccups in 25 years.