20Q with Rhett Reese

Feb 21, 2014 by

20 QUESTIONS with RHETT REESE

Rhett Reese

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation screenwriter, Rhett Reese.

1.  My first job was… Raking leaves at my neighbors’.  Glamorous!

2.  If I wasn’t a writer, I would likely be… Teaching psychology in college.

3.  I collect… Tickets stubs from every sporting event I’ve ever been to where my favorite team won.  Losing stubs find the garbage.

4.  My favorite word is… Monongahela.  A river in Pennsylvania.  Most beautiful word ever.  All the best words are Native American.

5.  I’m a big fan of… The Phoenix Suns and Stanford Cardinal.

6.  The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten… Don’t take yourself too seriously.

7.  I have always wanted to… Visit Egypt.  Now it will have to wait.

8.  The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is… Pride and Prejudice.

9.  People often tell me that I… Sound like a motor boat when I laugh.

10.  I really think that my best work (produced or not) is… Deadpool.

11.  I find inspiration in… Others’ writing.

12.  The best thing about being a writer is… The hours.

13.  I spend way too much time… Playing videogames.

14.  The smartest person in my cell phone is… My girlfriend.  And how smart am I to say so!

15.  It really bothers me when… People brag on Facebook.

16.  The worst thing about being a writer is… The helplessness.

17.  One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… Worrying about how to get an agent before the quality of their material merits one.

18.  If I knew the zombie apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… Stay right where I am.  10th floor of a high rise.  All good here.

19.  The three websites I visit most often are… espn.comio9.comslate.com

20.  You’d be surprised to know that I… Haven’t had a case of the hiccups in 25 years.

 

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This