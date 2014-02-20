20Q with Lindsay Devlin

Feb 21, 2014 by

20 QUESTIONS with LINDSAY DEVLIN

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Devil’s Due screenwriter, Lindsay Devlin.

1.  My first job was… Assistant to an agent at CAA.

2.  If I wasn’t a screenwriter, I would likely be…A children’s book author.  

3.  I collect… Christmas ornaments, pocketwatches and old books.

4.  My favorite word is…Actually two words: FADE OUT.

5.  I’m a big fan of…People who give a damn about the world.

6.  The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever gotten…Is actually a quote from Jack London: “You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club.”

7.  I have always wanted to…Be fluent in French.

8.  The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…Ron Harwood’s script for The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. I remember being blown away by how beautiful, emotional and visual it was.

9.  People often tell me that I…Am the last person they could imagine writing a horror movie.

10.  I really think that my best work (produced or not) is…yet to come.

11.  I find inspiration in…The shower, usually. Also, getting out of Los Angeles.  

12.  The best thing about being a screenwriter is…Being able to do your job from anywhere. I’ve written scripts in Hawaii, Europe, Big Bear, a remote Canadian island, my parents’ home in Michigan; in coffee shops, b&b’s, on planes and trains. You can write from anywhere! It’s glorious.

13.  I spend way too much time…On my iPhone. Don’t we all?

14.  The smartest person in my cell phone is…My husband. (I hope that earns me a back rub)

15.  It really bothers me when…I have a great idea…and then read about it in the trades. Nothing worse than being beat to the punch, but it happens to all of us. So I just try to be encouraged that I was on the right track. But it sure sucks.   

16.  The worst thing about being a screenwriter is…Staring at a blank page.

17.  One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is…Staring at a blank page and not pushing it through it. Gotta finish that script. And then write another. And another…

18.  If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d…Gather all my favorite people and have a big party with good food and drink on the beach, and say sayonara together as the sun sets.

19.  The three websites I visit most often are…Other than Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest? Deadline, CNN and Wikipedia.

20.  You’d be surprised to know that I…Don’t really like going to Halloween haunted house attractions. I get too scared. Odd for someone who writes horror, yes?

 

