20Q with Jimmy Palmiotti

Feb 28, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Painkiller Jane co-creator and Jonah Hex writer, Jimmy Palmiotti.

1. My first job was… camp councilor.

2. If I weren’t a writer, I would likely be…a director.

3. I collect… cameras.

4. My favorite word is… jackass.

5. I’m a big fan of… Amanda Conner.

6. The single best piece of (writing) advice I have ever gotten…edit and re-edit.

7. I have always wanted to… own a city.

8. The best thing I have ever read, (but did not write) is…Too many to mention.

9. People often tell me that I… seem younger than I am.

10. I really think that my best work (produced or not) is…still to come.

11. I find inspiration in…other people.

12. The best thing about being a writer is…work at home.

13. I spend way too much time… thinking.

14. The funniest person in my cell phone is…Vicoria Pal.

15. It really bothers me when… people proud of their stupidity.

16. The worst thing about being a writer is…people pitch me their ideas.

17. One mistake that most aspiring comic book writers make is…thinking they are more important than the artist.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours; I’d…Grab Amanda and find a good place to watch it together.

19. The three websites I visit most often are…Goodshit, Amazon and Hollywood Reporter.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I…used to teach arts and crafts to children.