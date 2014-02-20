20Q with Jewerl Ross

Feb 21, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JEWERL ROSS

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Literary Manager and Founder/Owner Silent R Management, Jewerl Ross.



1. My first job was… flipping burgers at Wendy’s.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… in politics.

3. I collect… nothing. I’m the opposite of a hoarder.

4. My favorite word is… metaphor.

5. I’m a big fan of… James Turrell.

6. The single best piece of (screenwriting) advice I have ever given… write what you love.

7. I have always wanted to… not be poor.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Robert Caro’s books on LBJ.

9. People often tell me that I… have picked the perfect job for myself.

10. I really think that the most challenging script sale I ever made was… the 100s that never happened.

11. I find inspiration in… words, music and love.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… (Cue Mel Gibson from Braveheart)… FREEDOM!!!!

13. I spend way too much time… thinking about what I have to read.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… Scott Frank.

15. It really bothers me when… people pass on good scripts.

16. The worst thing about being a manager is… pretending that stupid people are not stupid.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… writing dramas.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… buy a gun and get naked with my boyfriend, in that order.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Huffington Post, Deadline and ThisAmericanLife.org.

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… went to Yale but I was so insecure about my own writing that I didn’t write long emails for years.