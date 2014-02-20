20Q with Jake Wagner

Feb 24, 2014 by Kevin

20 QUESTIONS with JAKE WAGNER

Twenty things you (probably) didn’t know about Benderspink Manager/Producer, Jake Wagner.

1. My first job was… a production assistant on a Honda motorcycle commercial.

2. If I wasn’t a manager, I would likely be… a producer.

3. I collect…Pez dispensers.

4. My favorite word is… reptile.

5. I’m a big fan of… NBA basketball.

6. The best advice I have ever been given was… figure out what you want to be and be it no matter what you actually are at the moment.

7. I have always wanted to… have a second home in Hawaii.

8. The best thing I have ever read is… Chronicles of Narnia when I was a kid.

9. People often tell me that I… am tall.

10. The worst thing about being a manager is… can’t think of anything bad.

11. I find inspiration in… other people’s success.

12. The best thing about being a manager is… working with the clients.

13. I spend way too much time… watching Sportscenter.

14. The most interesting person in my cell phone is… my sister Noel.

15. It really bothers me when… people don’t clean up their dog’s shit.

16. I am really good at… snowboarding.

17. One mistake that most aspiring screenwriters make is… they only write one script and obsess about getting it sold and made.

18. If I knew the apocalypse were coming in 24 hours, I’d… try to get to my family.

19. The three websites I visit most often are… Deadline Hollywood, Twitter, Yahoo!

20. You’d be surprised to know that I… am not a morning person.